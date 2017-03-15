Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young Newham mother alerted bus passengers to her sick baby in an elaborate scam to cover up her murder, a court has heard.

While passengers were panicked and distressed at the sight of lifeless 16-week-old Imani, her mother was notably calm and detached, the Old Bailey was told. The child was already dead, subject to a number of beatings and flung to the floor. She had at least 40 rib fractures.

The plot to cover up the horrific abuse was hatched between Rosalin Baker, 25, and her partner 52-year-old Jeffrey Wiltshire who had seen her off on the No.25 bus in Stratford with a thumbs-up sign, the court was told.

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson QC said: “As those members of the public, and then paramedics, sought to help her child, Baker sat to one side and sought to contact first her sister and then Wiltshire.”

Imani was pronounced dead in hospital and her parents went on to give a false account of what happened to police, denying that Wiltshire was the father.

The baby, born at 28 weeks at Newham General Hospital, had a broken wrist from her arm being “pulled or twisted”, rib fractures from her chest being squeezed and a fractured skull and brain injuries from being thrown against a hard surface – all leading to her agonising death.

Am I living in the middle of a growing crime hotspot?

The couple, who had moved into just moved into Wiltshire’s Newham bedsit, never alerted medical services despite the “very significant pain and distress” she would have suffered.

However, Baker had been receiving “intervention” from social services since the birth up until the last week of the baby’s life, jurors were told.

While in a high dependency unit, staff had become concerned Baker had not bonded with her daughter, Mr Atkinson said.

On August 15 last year, Imani was put on the Child Protection Register.

Jurors were told the baby had not been seen by medics since she was discharged from hospital on August 5 and Baker had refused to say who the father was and where she was living.

The couple deny murder and causing or allowing the death of their child on September 28 last year.

The case continues and is expected to last three weeks.