What is your mind trying to tell you?

Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Commuters were returning to work on Thursday morning (March 23) signalling that, while the capital has far from forgotten the horrors of the day before, life goes on.

They were reflecting the confident promise of Prime Minister Theresa May who spoke on the steps of Downing Street after a day of bloody drama.

He said: “Tomorrow morning, Parliament will meet as normal. We will come together as normal. And Londoners – and others from around the world who have come here to visit this great city – will get up and go about their day as normal.

“They will board their trains, they will leave their hotels, they will walk these streets, they will live their lives.”

No further threat

While security is heightened across the city, with more officers on the streets for reassurance, some of them armed, Scotland Yard confirmed this morning that this terror episode was over.

(Photo: Reuters)

“To be explicit – at this stage, we have no specific information about further threats to the public,” said Mark Rowley, the national lead for Counter Terrorism Policing and the Acting Deputy Commissioner.

“It is still our belief - which continues to be born out by our investigation - that this attacker acted alone yesterday and was inspired by international terrorism.”

Attacked identified

The attacker, who was one of those killed, has been identified but is not being released while investigations continue.

The death toll of five has not risen overnight and the number of those injured, which hit 40 late last night, is reduced to 29 treated in hospital with seven still in critical condition.

“Tragically the deaths included PC Keith Palmer who was protecting Parliament, and two members of the public – a woman aged in her mid 40s and a man aged in his mid 50s.”

The woman has been named as mother-of-two Aysha Frade who is believed to have been on the school run when she was killed on Westminster bridge, part of a horrific attack which saw a man mow down pedestrians before confronting PC Palmer.

Armed officers on patrol

Acting Deputy Commissioner Rowley said: “Hundreds of detectives have been working through the night and during that time I can confirm we have searched six addresses – and made seven arrests. The inquiries in Birmingham, London and other parts of the country continue.

“As people are out and about on the streets of the capital this morning they will see more police officers on duty – armed and unarmed – and a mix of British Transport Police and the City of London.

(Photo: Getty)

“We have cancelled some leave and increased some duty hours and are working to make sure that we can out in force to reassure the public.”

Candlelight vigil

Meanwhile, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has invited people to attend a candelight vigil in Trafalgar Square from 6pm this evening (Thursday, March 23) in solidarity with the victims.

He said: “London is the greatest city in the world. We will never be cowed by terrorism. We stand together, in the face of those who seek to harm us and destroy our way of life. We always have, and we always will.”