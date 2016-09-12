Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Business Awards Find out about our special evening
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

Morgan Stanley workers cycle from Canary Wharf to Paris in 24 hours

More than 150 colleagues set off from the Docklands office and ride their bikes a gruelling 266km to the French capital in support of Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity

Morgan Stanley bike ride to Paris for GOSH

Cyclists from Morgan Stanley are resting their weary legs following a gruelling 266km bike ride from Canary Wharf to Paris in just 24 hours.

The challenge, in support of Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, started in the afternoon of Friday, September 9 when more than 150 colleagues set off from Canary Wharf and cycled, via Dieppe, to Morgan Stanley’s offices in Paris.

They raise more than £200,000, which will go towards much needed accommodation for parents of children in intensive care and other wards at the hospital.

A new parent accommodation block, named Morgan Stanley House, will be created close to the hospital.

Morgan Stanley COO David Best said: “Employees have taken part in a host of different fundraising events during our partnership with Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, but this has certainly been our most testing.

Morgan Stanley cyclists on the road

“For 150 employees to take part in this event is a testament to the strength of the partnership we have with GOSH and I am proud to have been one of the team.”

The charity’s director of corporate partnerships Amit Aggarwal said: “Congratulations to all the Morgan Stanley staff who have challenged themselves to cycle all the way to Paris to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.

“Morgan Stanley is a long standing partner of the chary and has raised over £12million through corporate donations and employee fundraising for the hospital since 2007.

“We would like to thank them for their fantastic cycling efforts, the money raised will make a real difference to the families of children being treated at the hospital.”

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

How robotics re-interpreted a classic antiquity for Canary Wharf

Hackney artist Davide Quayola reinvents ancient artwork Laocoön and His Sons for One Canada Square

Related Tags

Places
Canary Wharf

Most Read in News

  1. Canary Wharf
    Celebrities get trading for BGC Charity Day 2016
  2. Charity
    Celebrities flock to Canary Wharf for BGC Charity Day
  3. Bethnal Green
    Detectives investigate murder of Bethnal Green 26-year-old
  4. West India Quay
    Greenland Group submits plans for Hertsmere House – western Europe’s tallest residential tower
  5. Canary Wharf
    Morgan Stanley workers cycle from Canary Wharf to Paris in 24 hours

Most Recent in News

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. West Ham United FC
    How the London Stadium lost its shine in one afternoon
  2. Canary Wharf
    Pleasure cruiser smashes into Canary Wharf riverside
  3. Bethnal Green
    Detectives investigate murder of Bethnal Green 26-year-old
  4. Charity
    Celebrities flock to Canary Wharf for BGC Charity Day
  5. UK & World News
    Morning news headlines: Corbyn's opponents could return to shadow cabinet, say allies
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter