Morgan Stanley workers cycle from Canary Wharf to Paris in 24 hours

Cyclists from Morgan Stanley are resting their weary legs following a gruelling 266km bike ride from Canary Wharf to Paris in just 24 hours.

The challenge, in support of Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, started in the afternoon of Friday, September 9 when more than 150 colleagues set off from Canary Wharf and cycled, via Dieppe, to Morgan Stanley’s offices in Paris.

They raise more than £200,000, which will go towards much needed accommodation for parents of children in intensive care and other wards at the hospital.

A new parent accommodation block, named Morgan Stanley House, will be created close to the hospital.

Morgan Stanley COO David Best said: “Employees have taken part in a host of different fundraising events during our partnership with Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, but this has certainly been our most testing.

Morgan Stanley cyclists on the road

“For 150 employees to take part in this event is a testament to the strength of the partnership we have with GOSH and I am proud to have been one of the team.”

The charity’s director of corporate partnerships Amit Aggarwal said: “Congratulations to all the Morgan Stanley staff who have challenged themselves to cycle all the way to Paris to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.

“Morgan Stanley is a long standing partner of the chary and has raised over £12million through corporate donations and employee fundraising for the hospital since 2007.

“We would like to thank them for their fantastic cycling efforts, the money raised will make a real difference to the families of children being treated at the hospital.”

