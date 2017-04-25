Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fashion models have lined up on the runway at London City Airport to launch British Airways flights to the catwalk of Milan.

The first of the twice daily flights took off from the Newham transport hub on Monday, April 24.

But first Diana Rimshelis, Addis Miller and Chantelle Fan posed on the tarmac with a British Airways Embraer 190 aircraft and the iconic Canary Wharf backdrop.

The trio are represented by Model Students which aims to promote a healthy attitude towards body image and hope to one day walk the fashion runways at Italy’s fashion capital.

British Airways’ general manager customer and commercial Luke Hayhoe said: “As our new service links two of the greatest fashion cities in the world it was fitting to ask these young models to help us celebrate the launch of flights to Milan.

“This is a very exciting new route for us as it will appeal to both business and leisure customers. The flights compliment the British Airways Heathrow service, offering our customers more choice with well-timed flights to Linate, which is Milan’s most central airport.”

The service will operate on Embraer 190 jet aircraft, with two abreast seating and a flight time of around 1 hour and 55 minutes.

Flights will leave London City Airport at 10.20am Monday to Saturday and 7.20pm Monday to Friday and Sunday.

Sales Director at London City Airport Bernard Lavelle said: “Milan and London share financial hub status and cultural importance as global centres for fashion and design, with British Airways’ service between London City and Milan Linate playing an important role in connecting the two, for passengers travelling for business or pleasure.”

Basic each way fares from London City to Milan cost from £59 and are available to book at www.ba.com

