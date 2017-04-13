Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have named the victim of a fatal stabbing in Mile End.

Syed Jamanoor Islam, 20, was killed after a fight broke out between two groups of men on Tuesday, April 11.

Police found Syed suffering from stab wounds after they were called to Wager Street at 4.45pm.

He was taken to an east London hospital but was pronounced dead just after 5.30pm.

A post mortem was due to take place on Thursday, April 13, but its results have yet to be made public.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, April 12 and remains in custody.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to call them on 020 8721 4868

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.