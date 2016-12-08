Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Mayor of London plans to trim a “flabby” TfL in order to fund his transport business plan , including the Silvertown Tunnel, new links to Canary Wharf and a major expansion of the DLR.

Efficiency savings will amount of £800million over the next five years which will see the opening of the Elizabeth line and new signalling which will see a 17% capacity boost on the Jubilee line by 2019.

The joint £673million project alongside the Northern Line will allow an extra six trains an hour during peak time.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “Our plans over the next five years include modernising major Underground stations, bringing forward plans to extend the Bakerloo Line, and investing record amounts in cycling and cleaning up London’s air.

“The greatest city in the world must also have a genuinely world-class transport system, and this is vital for the future success of London’s economy. Today sets out the scale of our ambition.”

Caroline Pidgeon, Liberal Democrat London Assembly Member, said: “There is much in this new Business Plan that is very welcome, such as the commitment to continued upgrades to the Tube, the extension of the Bakerloo Line and a pedestrian and cycle bridge linking Rotherhithe to Canary Wharf.

“The reduction on TfL’s reliance on expensive agency staff is certainly long overdue.”

“However, not every aspect of today’s announcement is clear cut. It is also not clear whether the extension of the Bakerloo Line will run all the way through to Bromley and I am also disappointed by no plans at all for the extension of the cycle hire scheme.”

Travelling around Docklands

The infrastructure projects in east London have been revealed as part of the river crossings package . They include:

The Silvertown Tunnel as a companion to the Blackwall Tunnel. £90million has been earmarked.

A new cycle crossing between Canary Wharf and Rotherhithe.

Consideration will be given to a ferry services between Canary Wharf and North Greenwich and the extension of the DLR between Gallions Reach and Thamesmead.

The DLR – which has seen a 50% rise in passengers in the last five years – is likely to see an initial dip in passenger numbers when Crossrail opens, taking people from the Docklands direct to the heart of the capital. However, growth in the Docklands is forecasted to be significant enough to justify 43 full length trains to boost capacity by a further 30% in a £301million project.

In other areas

The Emirates Air Line is forecast to move from around 2million journeys a year to 3million.

Two new Woolwich ferries will be bought to improve reliability.

£24million has been earmarked to allow the Woolwich station to open with the rest of the Elizabeth line.

Transport links and the public spaces in Bromley-by-Bow and Stratford will be enhanced.

Meanwhile, plans to take over franchises of suburban rail operators have been stymied following the intervention of transport secretary Chris Grayling, who has been accused of playing party politics with the idea.