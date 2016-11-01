Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has indicated he hasn’t entirely given up on the idea of building road crossings in east London.

In early October he unveiled a package of links to ease the chronic shortage east of Tower Bridge. They included the Silvertown Tunnel, DLR routes at Gallions Reach and two new non-vehicle crossings to Canary Wharf.

However, road bridges at Gallions Reach and Belvedere, which were part of TfL’s consultation under the previous mayor, were noticeable by their absence.

Under questioning, the mayor has clarified his position on the bridges saying: “The need for further road crossings, including a potential crossing at Gallions Reach, will be considered as part of my new Transport Strategy.”

However, he makes no mention of the road bridges in A City For All Londoners, a wide-ranging document encapsulating his broad strategy for his mayoralty. Much of the document is devoted to the environment which would be an obstacle to the progress of the twin road bridges.

He said: “My vision for river crossings in east London is one that supports growth and provides better public transport links for everyone. The new crossings I announced, which could be built over the next five to 10 years, will improve travel across the capital and support new homes and business opportunities in east London.”

He also revealed that £21million had been spent already on preparatory work on the Silvertown Crossing, the most controversial of his proposals.