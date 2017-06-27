Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mayor Sadiq Khan has committed himself to a package of transport improvements to relieve the pressure across east London.

The changes – including a range of cross-river links – have been floated before but now find themselves on an official footing in his draft transport strategy.

They include extending the DLR across the Thames from Gallions Reach to Thamesmead, the controversial Silvertown Tunnel, as a toll-based companion to the Blackwall Tunnel, and the more popular idea of a pedestrian and cycle bridge between Rotherhithe and Canary Wharf.

He says he recognises the intense pressure on the Isle Of Dogs and has raised the prospect of a new ferry link between the East India Dock Basin area and North Greenwich. In addition he foresees another river pier at Silvertown and more frequent services on the DLR to London City Airport.

Mr Khan has coloured his strategy – which covers the years to 2041 – with a distinct green tinge, aiming to make the entire transport network zero emission by 2050. He wants to transform streets to make them more conducive to walking, cycling and public transport.

He wants 80% of journeys to be made by these three options, reducing car journeys by 3million a day. The current figure is 64%.

The policies to back up the idea include new, safer, cycle paths and restricting car parking provision in new developments.

He’s also looking at dropping the congestion charge in favour of a per-mile charge, which would change according to the time of day and pollution potential of the vehicle.

Mr Khan said: “We simply cannot afford to take the same old approach to travel as our growing population puts increasing pressure on our network.

“Only by focusing on active travel, providing efficient zero-emission transport and reducing our dependency on cars, can we improve the health of Londoners, support economic growth, deliver homes and jobs, and make our city an even better place to live.”

RAC spokesman Nick Lyes said of road pricing: “This was mooted some years ago on a national scale and quickly dropped as it was seen as a way to charge drivers on top of what they already pay in motoring-related taxation, something the Mayor would need to try to avoid if it is to work in the capital.”

