The faint orange line shows the routes TfL would take over

The Mayor Of London has released a map that shows what the capital’s rail network would look like if TfL took over suburban services.

Sadiq Khan is due to set out a business case for the network to be devolved to TfL, following criticism of providers including Southern Rail.

Several Tube and Overground stations would be linked up to suburban routes as well as connections to the Elizabeth Line on Crossrail.

And several services will be transferred to the London Overground network, including commuter services from London Bridge.

Mr Khan said: “Passengers on London’s suburban rail routes simply aren’t getting a good enough service. You face increasing rail fares year after year, yet then face daily delays, cancellations and overcrowding.

“The Government has already agreed that devolving rail services would improve the daily commute for millions of Londoners.

“Ahead of the Autumn Statement, I’m looking forward to presenting the full business case for how a transformed and modernised suburban rail network could also unlock new homes and provide other substantial other economic benefits for London.

“As our new TfL map demonstrates, devolution will help us deliver a truly integrated transport network where rail passengers get the same standard of service and reliability they get on the tube, allowing people to connect quickly with all parts of inner and outer London.”

