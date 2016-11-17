Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The bullet that pierced Marvin Couson’s body on May 12, 2002, stopped his life. The 26-year-old was outside the Lime In London Bar, Shoreditch when he was shot in the chest having fled gunfire in the venue.

Police were called to reports of shooting around 3.40am and Marvin was discovered and taken to hospital in a critical condition with injuries to his heart and other internal organs.

And it was in a hospital bed that he would remain, unable to care for himself or communicate until his death in August 2015 .

To mark what would have been the West Norwood resident’s 41st birthday, detectives have released a fresh appeal in a bid to bring his killer to justice.

A £40,000 reward remains on offer to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for father of two’s death.

DCI Noel McHugh, from the Met’s Homicide And Major Crime Command, said: “Marvin’s family visited him every single day in hospital for 13 years before his death and they still don’t know who shot him or why.”

A statement from Marvin’s mum Emily and sister Margaret said: “It is very difficult to accept he is no longer here; we as a family cannot accept this reality.

“Marvellous Marvin was very much loved by us all, not seeing him does not change this – we remember him and how he was before he was shot and left with hypoxic brain injury.

“The pain of reliving the years, months and days at Marvin’s hospital bedside watching him suffer in excruciating pain never goes away from our minds as we ask the question why has this happened? How can it be that the person responsible for this horrific crime is still living without a care in the world?

“Until the individual responsible for the murder of our dear brother, father and son is found we will not find any peace.

DCI McHugh added: “We have followed up every call received in the incident room. There have been some significant calls and it’s fair to say that even the criminal fraternity are angered by what happened to Marvin.

“Marvin was not involved in gangs or crime but clearly those who killed him and were in possession of firearms that night had a criminal background.

“In such murders we hear that there is a code and you don’t speak out; if that is your thinking, please take a look at the pictures of Marvin suffering and consider the years of distress his mother has endured and continues to endure. You could hold the key to unlocking this investigation.

“The incident was many years ago but it would certainly stick in your mind if you were in the Lime Bar that night and were one of those who fled in panic as shots were fired inside the venue.

“A lot of time has passed and loyalties change so I hope for the sake of Marvin’s family – and his two children who are now teenagers – that someone can find it within themselves to do the right thing.”

What the police know

Marvin, who worked fitting security systems for retailers, had visited the Lime In London Bar (which has subsequently become the Queen of Hoxton) with his cousin and a friend for a garage and hip-hop music night called Ouch.

In the early hours of May 12 2002 they fled, along with a large number of other people, after shots were fired inside the bar.

Outside, Marvin’s friend saw a T-reg red or burgundy Ford Fiesta, thought to contain at least two black men, driving fast along Curtain Road.

The vehicle struck him and he grappled with the front seat passenger.

A gun was then fired and the friend walked back towards the bar to see Marvin lying shot on the ground.

Marvin was shot outside the bar, but it is unclear if the shot came from the Fiesta.

Around 600 people were at the venue at the time for a commercial party and 200-300 of them congregated in the street after shots were fired inside the club.

One man was arrested during the course of the investigation, on May 23, 2002, but was subsequently released with no further action.

Detectives are still keen to trace the occupants of the Fiesta.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8785 8099 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf .

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook .