Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man’s body has been found in Greenland Docks after a search by emergency services.

The Independent reported the man had dived in the water an attempt to save a boy who had fallen into the dock, but he never resurfaced.

The boy, 13, was rescued, but the body of the 26-year-old man was pulled from the water the next day.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at around 8.20pm on Saturday, June 17, to reports of two people in the water at Greenland Dock.

“Officers, including the marine policing unit, attended and found that one of those people - a boy believed to be aged 13 - had managed to get out of the water. He was taken to hospital as a precaution and subsequently discharged.

“The second person, a 26-year-old man, could not be found.

“The London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and the Harbour Master also attended and rescue units entered the water, but the man was not found.

“On the morning of Sunday, June 18, the body of the man was recovered from the water.

“Next of kin have been informed. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

Police would not comment on the identity of the man or his relationship to the boy.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook