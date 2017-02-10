Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating the death of an IT expert who lay undiscovered for seven hours after falling down stairs at Canning Town Tube station.

Bernard Ovu, 35, is believed to have become trapped in an emergency stairwell after entering a staff-only door off the Jubilee line platform which slammed shut behind him.

British Transport Police were called just before 9.30am on Sunday, January 22 after the discovery of his body.

A joint investigation is now under way involving the BTP, alongside Transport for London and the Government’s Office of Road and Rail.

Mr Ovu’s family today told the Standard they are desperate for answers, saying: “Bernard should not have been allowed to die like that.”

The IT systems support worker, who worked for the Bar Council, was travelling home after a wedding and took a Jubilee line service to Canning Town alone after saying goodbye to a friend at Canada Water station.

Investigators are reported to have said an alarm sounded when he entered the emergency stairwell and his family have questioned why no one went to investigate.

An inquest into Mr Ovu’s death was opened at Walthamstow Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, February 8 and the court heard CCTV footage of the incident was available and foul play had been ruled out.

The inquest was adjourned to a date yet to be fixed.

Steve Griffiths, chief operating officer for London Underground, said: “Following the tragic death of Mr Ovu at Canning Town station on Sunday 22 January our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“An investigation is now under way by the British Transport Police and we are offering them every assistance.”

