A manhunt has been launched after a woman was dragged into bushes in Victoria Park and raped.

The victim, a 24-year-old woman, was walking in Grove Road, E3, just after midnight on Friday, January 13 after spending the evening with friends when she was grabbed by a man.

He demanded cash and then forced her into the bushes and raped her.

The attacker is described as a white male, aged 30-40, around 5ft 8in tall, with a London accent. He was wearing a grey hooded top with a black body warmer, blue jeans and grey trainers.

Detectives from the Met’s Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Abuse Command are investigating the assault in Tower Hamlets and have appealed for information.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information are urged to contact the investigating team 0208 733 5999, or police on 101 or by tweeting @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

