A man who stabbed a 17-year-old boy to death in a street fight in Forest Gate has been jailed.

Amani Lynch,20, attacked Champion Ganda in broad daylight outside Sandringham Primary School in Newham because of a ‘petty’ gang rivalry.

He knifed him 11 times in the head, chest, arms and legs in front of terrified witnesses and the Romford teenager died in the street despite efforts to save him.

Lynch, of Vanguard Close, Canning Town, also stabbed Champion’s 16-year-old friend in the leg and chest during the brutal brawl on May 9, 2013 but he survived.

Lynch fled the scene in the cab and later that afternoon was overheard boasting about the stabbing.

He was found guilty of manslaughter and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at the Old Bailey on Friday, March 3.

The jury heard there was a history between Lynch and Champion’s friend. Both had attended the same college and had been seen fighting each other.

Lynch was sentenced at the same court on Friday, March 24 to a total of 14 years imprisonment.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams, from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “This was a brutal, senseless and totally unnecessary attack on a young man on the verge of adulthood.

“The ferocity of that attack meant Champion had little chance of survival.

“It has devastated his family and it is only good fortune and the skills of NHS staff that prevented a second death that day.

“This incident happened right outside a primary school in broad daylight and terrified those who witnessed it. It was the result of petty gang rivalry and ended with tragic consequences.”

