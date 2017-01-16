Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused of groping a woman at a bus stop in Tower Hamlets is being hunted by police.

The victim was waiting for a bus near the Post Office on Burdett Road when the suspect approached her and inappropriately touched her.

She brushed him off and he went and sat on the bench at the stop, engaging in conversation with a female member of the public who had just arrived.

The suspect remained at the stop until a D7 bus arrived, which he then boarded.

Officers from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the sexual assault at 5pm on August 29, 2016.

He is described as being 5ft 7ins tall, with a short beard and wearing a khaki coloured top and loose trousers.

There has been no arrest and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local police on 101 or tweet via @MetCC. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

