A man who hit his long-term partner over 20 times with a ceramic frying pan after she sent a text message has been jailed for six years.

Hugh Nelson, 53, launched his attack at an address in Poplar at 5.30am on Sunday, March 12, after he realised his partner had sent a text message to someone in the middle of the night.

He demanded to know who she had messaged and, dissatisfied by her response, he began slapping her before pinning her to the ground.

As she tried to break free, Nelson grabbed a frying pan and hit her with full force more than 20 times.

She was struck repeatedly over the head, causing bleeding and swelling, while Nelson stamped on her legs and ankles and continued his demands to know who she had been texting.

He left the house after the attack and was arrested by police the next day. His partner was treated for her injuries in hospital but has since been discharged.

Nelson, of Mayfield Road, Hornsey, was found guilty of grievous bodily harm and jailed for six years at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, July 24.

During the investigation, police uncovered two other assaults in November 2016 when Nelson had slapped the same victim.

He was also found guilty of these offences and was jailed for eight months, to be served concurrently with his other sentence.

Detective Superintendent Robert Brown from Tower Hamlets Police said: “Nelson proudly exhibited many of the signs of a highly successful life while hiding a violent, abusive and controlling character.

“He behaved savagely towards his long-term partner on a regular basis for many years.

“She has been left traumatised by the experience but I hope this sentence goes some small way to aiding her recovery.”

