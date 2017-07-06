Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man approached a young girl in Canning Town and tried to lure her into his van.

The 10-year-old was walking along Ruscoe Road, near to the Keir Hardie Recreation Ground, when the man began speaking to her at around 1pm on Saturday, June 24.

The man, who had a brown dog with him, tried to lead her to his blue van but she ran away from him and made her way home.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following the incident.

The man is described as black, between 40 and 60-years-old, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, thin, bald and with a short beard.

Detective sergeant John Macleod from Newham CID said: “I would encourage anyone who was in the area of Ruscoe Road or the local park who saw either this man or the blue van to contact us.

“Although we have not had any other allegations of this type, I would urge people to be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to us.”

Anyone who was in the area at the time or recognises the description of the man is asked to contacted Newham CID on 101.

To give information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.

