An expensive luxury watch has been stolen from a store in Canary Wharf after a man walked out of the store wearing it.

The thief asked to try on an Audemars Piguet watch worth £38,700 in the Watches Of Switzerland store in Canada Place Mall at around 5.30pm on Friday, June 23.

As soon as it was on his wrist, police say the man made off towards Canary Wharf station.

The watch was black and rose gold with a black rubber strap, and serial number 26401R0.00.A002CA.02.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s.

Watches Of Switzerland were unavailable for comment.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website .

