Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 26-year-old has been stabbed in the neck in Poplar in a violent and unprovoked attack.

Detectives from Tower Hamlets are appealing for witnesses after the victim was found bleeding heavily outside the Real Taste chicken shop, at the junction of Chrisp Street and East India Dock Road.

Members of the public rushed to help him and the London Ambulance Service then arrived and took him to hospital. Doctors said he was lucky to be alive due to the amount of blood he lost but following treatment he is making a recovery.

Police were called to the scene at 7.15pm on Monday, November 7, to reports a man had been stabbed in the neck outside All Saints DLR station.

PC Catriona Scholes, the investigating officer from Tower Hamlets CID, said: “This was a violent attack which left a young man fighting for his life. The motive of this attack is unknown.

“We are appealing for any witnesses, including anyone who helped the victim at the scene, to come forward. Anyone who has information that might help our investigation should speak to police.”

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information can call Tower Hamlets CID via 101 or Crimestoppers , anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook