A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in a street fight in Stratford.

The 28-year-old was knifed in the abdomen in Maryland Point and then collapsed from his injury in The Grove.

He had been called to the location by a friend who was having a dispute with a group of men.

They fled in the direction of Well Street after the attack.

Police and London Ambulance Service were called to the scene just after midnight on Sunday, July 16.

The victim was taken to an east London hospital, where he currently remains in a serious but stable condition.

Detectives in Newham are appealing for information about the attack.

The suspect is described as black, aged in his early 20s and wearing dark clothing.

Detective Constable Jon Saddington from Newham CID, said: “The victim is still in hospital after this attack and is likely to have life-changing injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw the attack or the events leading up to it to call police.

“We need to understand what has happened and we need to catch whoever was responsible for this attack.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

