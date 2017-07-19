Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man stabbed to death in Greenwich has been named as Danny Pearce.

The 31-year-old from Bromley, was attacked in King William Walk after being approached by two men on a moped.

The victim was reportedly ordered to hand over his smartphone at gunpoint.

Police said he was knifed after a fight broke out during which the gun was also fired.

The suspects fled on the moped and Danny collapsed at a property nearby.

Police were called on Saturday, July 15 at 12.15am to reports of guns shots heard and a person stabbed.

London Ambulance Service tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating and retain an open mind as to the motive.

Detective Inspector Jo Sidaway, who is leading the investigation, said: “We continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. We believe that Mr Pearce was approached on King William Walk by two suspects on a moped.

“One suspect is believed to have been in possession of what appeared to be a firearm, the other a knife.

“During an altercation Danny Pearce was stabbed and a firearm was discharged.

“The suspects fled the scene on the moped and the victim made his way to a nearby address to ask for help. He was pronounced dead there.

“I would like to hear from anyone who has information, no matter how insignificant it may seem.”

Next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination gave cause of death as stab wounds.

Anyone that can assist the investigation can contact the incident room on 020 8721 4005, or police via 101 or Twitter @MetCC.

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

