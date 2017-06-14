Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Charlton.

The 30-year-old was found with knife wounds behind Phipps House, off Woolwich Road.

Police were called to the scene at 5.49pm on Tuesday, June 13 and paramedics tried to save the victim but he was pronounced dead about 40 minutes later.

(Photo: @Blick_Oyinbo)

Next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with any information should call the HMCC incident room on 020 8721 4205 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

There have been no arrests.

