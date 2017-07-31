Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot in Canning Town.

Armed officers were to reports of gunshots and an injured man in Freemasons Road just after midnight on Monday, July 31.

The 26-year-old victim was found by officers with a serious wound to his torso and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Freemasons Road remained closed until lunchtime on Monday while police carried out investigation work.

No arrests have been made and officers continue to hunt for the shooter.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Trident And Area Crime Command on 020 8217 7380 or 101.

To give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit its website .

