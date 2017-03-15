Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been rushed to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries after being knocked down on the Isle of Dogs.

Police were called to the crash in Westferry Road at 8.39am on Wednesday, 15 March.

London Ambulance Service attended and took the male pedestrian, believed to be aged in his 30s, to an east London hospital with serious injuries.

The driver stopped at the scene, near The Quarterdeck shopping centre, and is assisting officers with their investigation.

The road was closed for several hours and traffic diverted away from the scene. It re-opened at about 12.40pm

No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook