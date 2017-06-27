Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been stabbed to death at home in Canning Town.

Pietro Sanna, 23, was found with multiple wounds in a residential property in Ravenscroft Close.

Police were called to the scene at 11.40am on Monday, June 26.

London Ambulance Service fought to save him but the Italian national was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is the third fatal stabbing in London in 24 hours.

A 29-year-old man was killed in Islington in the early hours of Monday.

And a man believed to be in his mid-30s died after being attacked in East Ham on Monday evening.

A murder investigation has been launched into the latest killing by officers from Homicide and Major Crime Command.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Holmes, who is leading the investigation into Mr Sanna's murder, said: “This was a brutal and vicious attack on a young man in his home.

“We are keeping an open mind as to the motive of this attack. At this early stage of the investigation, I would appeal for all witnesses and those with information concerning this fatal attack to contact the incident room as soon as possible.”

Mr Sanna’s next of kin have been informed.

A special post-mortem examination will take place on Wednesday, June 28 at East Ham Mortuary.

No arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police incident room on 020 8345 1570 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

