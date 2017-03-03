Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man brutally stabbed a 17-year-old boy to death in a street fight outside a primary school in Forest Gate.

Amani Lynch,20, attacked Champion Ganda in broad daylight because of a ‘petty’ gang rivalry, knifing him 11 times in the head, chest, arms and legs.

Despite efforts to save him, the Romford teenager died in the street outside Sandringham Primary School in Newham.

Amani fled the scene and was heard boasting about his crime later that day at a fast food restaurant.

During his trial the court heard Lynch, then 16, had arrived by cab to Forest Gate just before 2pm on May 9, 2013.

He spotted Champion and his friend in nearby Ratcliff Road and started walking towards them.

Initially the victims ran off and Lynch gave chase, but Champion and his friend turned back and a confrontation began that soon escalated.

Belts, a hammer and a knife were used in the vicious assault in Sandringham Road and Champion was stabbed numerous times and collapsed from his wounds.

Paramedics arrived and carried out emergency surgery in the street but he died minutes later.

His friend was stabbed in the legs and chest and required surgery but has since recovered.

Lynch fled the scene in the cab he had kept waiting in St Dunstan’s Road and was dropped off in Sophia Road, Canning Town.

Later that afternoon he visited a fast food restaurant in Barking Road where he was overheard boasting about a stabbing and a “bloody” looking knife.

The jury heard there was a history between Lynch and Champion’s friend. Both had attended the same college and had been seen fighting each other.

Lynch of Vanguard Close, Canning Town was found guilty of manslaughter at the Old Bailey on Friday, March 3.

He was also found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm of Champion’s best friend, who was aged 16 at the time.

He will be sentenced on March 24 at the same court.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams, from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “This was a brutal, senseless and totally unnecessary attack on a young man on the verge of adulthood, and the ferocity of that attack meant Champion had little chance of survival.

“It has devastated his family and it is only good fortune and the skills of NHS staff that prevented a second murder that day.

“This incident happened right outside a primary school in broad daylight and terrified those who witnessed it. It was the result of petty gang rivalry and ended with tragic consequences.”

Devante Clifford, 21, of Lawrence Street, E16 and Marvin Simos, 20, of Claremont Close, North Woolwich, were found not guilty on all counts.

