Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed for his role in the violent kidnapping and robbery of a teenager in Newham.

Shahidul Islam, 23, was part of a gang of four who kidnapped a 19-year-old in Beckton on the evening of March 11, 2016.

The victim was taken to a secluded area near to Royal Dock Road where he was assaulted and threatened with a gun.

He was then driven to his home in Kent and made to hand over two vehicle registration documents. The gang then stole two cars, a BMW and a Vauxhall, as well as £300 in cash and a tablet.

The victim was taken back to Beckton and made to transfer £200 from his account, with a second payment of £10,000 demanded within seven days.

Police said the man was kicked and punched by the gang throughout his ordeal, and sustained cuts and bruises.

Newham police launched an investigation, and Islam went on the run.

He handed himself in on Wednesday, January 18, following a media appeal and was charged later than day.

Islam, of Covelees Wall, Beckton, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment for kidnap and five years in jail for robbery, to run concurrently, after being found guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, June 9.

Three others were found guilty of kidnap, robbery and assault at Wood Green Crown Court in October 2016.

Kousar Ahmed, 23, of Linton Gardens, Beckton, and Riaz Ahmed, 23, of Whitchurch Road, Romford, were sentenced to seven years in prison.

A 16-year-old from E6 was sentenced to three years in prison.

Detective Constable from Newham CID, Raf Patel, said: “This victim suffered continued violence at the hands of the suspects. The ordeal will have a lasting impact.

“I am pleased that all of those involved in this crime have now been convicted and face a lengthy imprisonment.”

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook