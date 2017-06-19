Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who stabbed a plain clothes policeman near to a pub in Bow has been jailed for 12 years.

Andrew Beadie, 20, attacked the on-duty police officer after accusing him of looking at his girlfriend and also assaulted a member of the public.

Beadie, his 34-year-old girlfriend and her twin 16-year-old sons had taken the DLR from Devons Road to Bow Church, armed with at least one knife, on November 22 last year.

They arrived in Bow Church shortly before 9pm, when Beadie launched an unprovoked attack on a man in Bow Road and punched him to the ground.

The assault was captured on CCTV, but the victim has never been found.

At 9.20pm, Beadie and the others entered an alleyway next to the Bow Bells pub in Bow Road. He began speaking to another man and accused him of looking at his girlfriend. Beadie did not know the man was a plain clothes police officer attached to the Met’s specialist crime and operations.

Beadie produced a large knife and stabbed the officer three times in the abdomen before running away. The policeman was given first aid by his colleagues before being taken to hospital, and has since been discharged.

Beadie was arrested on November 25. His mobile phone was seized and on it was an image of a knife taken two days after the stabbing. Police believe this was the knife he used to attack the officer, although the knife has never been found.

Beadie was found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent and common assault at the Old Bailey on Friday, May 26.

He was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment with a further two years on extended license at the same court on Friday, June 16. Beadie also received a six-month sentence for the common assault, which will be served concurrently.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Holmes, of the homicide and major crime command, said: “This was a cowardly, unprovoked and sickening knife attack on a police officer.

“We will never know quite what motivated Beadie to embark upon a series of violent assaults that night, but throughout his interview with police and his evidence to the jury he has shown not a shred of genuine remorse.

“He would not have known that the victim of his final act of violence that night was a police officer and it is just sheer luck that the injuries he sustained were not life threatening.

“The knife had a 10-inch blade and was a terrifying weapon. There can be no doubt Beadie intended to cause abject fear that night and serious harm.

“He has received a significant custodial sentence, and this should act as a timely reminder of the consequences of carrying a knife on the streets of London. Those who continue to cause harm to our communities through these actions will be targeted by the Metropolitan Police Service and put before the courts.”

The charges against Janine Morris, 34, of Rainhill Way, Bow, were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service. No further action was taken against a 20-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys arrested in connection with attack.

