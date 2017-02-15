Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The man who stabbed Bradley Dos Reis Pais Quaresma to death in a "shocking" broad daylight in Stratford Park has been jailed.

Mario Albino Te, 21, of no fixed address, knifed his victim in the neck and chest on July 21 in front of horrified families and sunbathers.

Police and London’s Air Ambulance were called to the park in West Ham Lane at 3.15pm but could not save Bradley, 20, and he died at the scene.

Officers recovered a large kitchen knife in nearby Whalebone Lane with Bradley’s blood on it and witnesses reported seeing a man running from the scene.

Te fled to Paris the day after the attack by train in an attempt to evade justice but was captured by authorities and brought back to the UK where he was charged with murder.

During his trial the court heard that Bradley- a Portuguese national who had lived in London as a student for two years - and Te were known to each other, and had been in contact in the days before the incident.

They were both were amongst a large group of males that had gathered at the park, and a fight broke out.

Te claimed he was acting in self defence and that Bradley was the aggressor but a jury at the Old Bailey rejected this and found him guilty of manslaughter following a three-week trial. He was cleared of murder.

He was sentenced to on Monday, February 13 to 11-and-a-half years behind bars.

The victim’s father Nelson Quaresma travelled from the family’s home in Portugal to attend the trial withBradley's siblings and said they were disappointed with the sentence

He told the Standard : “Our family has waited all this time for justice but this was not the case. It is a disappointment for our family, our friends and all of British society.”

He added: “Here was a 20-year-old man who had his whole life ahead of him – and this court decided to give just 11 years and six months’ jail to his killer.

“Is this truly going to reduce criminality?”

In a statement Bradley Dos Reis Pais Quaresma’s family said: “ Not a day goes by that Bradley is not remembered his infectious smile, his love for his family and his good heart, but the 21st was the day that it all ended, our world ended.

“Bradley was an adorable, charismatic, understanding and true companion. A supportive and fun brother and a loyal friend, anyone that crossed Bradley’s path fell in love with his radiant smile and kind heart. That is why the news that he was stabbed in cold blood, in broad daylight, in the park where he played his favourite sport, football, arrived as a shock.

“His life is now past, his present non-existent and his future stolen, erased and murdered with a knife. Only 20 years old, Bradley had his whole future ahead of him."

Det Chief Insp Gary Holmes, the senior investigating officer from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “This was a very sad case and my heartfelt sympathies go out to Bradley’s family who have shown great dignity throughout the trial.

“When jailing Te, the judge spoke of the shock and horror that members of the public at the park, including young families and children, experienced when they saw Bradley and his injuries.

“He also said that there was very strong public interest in passing a sentence that would act as a deterrent to knife crime and extreme violence.”

