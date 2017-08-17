Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed after he admitted carrying acid in a plastic bottle near to Bow Street station.

Bradley Kerr, 21, of no fixed address, was stopped in Eleanor Street after a man reported he had been robbed by a group of men and said the suspects were still nearby.

Police searched Kerr and discovered a squeezy drinks bottle containing what they believed was a noxious substance in his rucksack at 2.50am on Tuesday, July 18.

Kerr was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and charged later the same day.

Tests revealed the substance was a bleach-type acid with a ph level that would cause injury if thrown at somebody.

Kerr pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to one year’s imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday, August 17.

Detective Sergeant Mike Stubbins of Tower Hamlets CID said: “This is an excellent result and the sentence reflects how seriously the police and courts view the possession of acid and noxious substances.

“There was no good reason for Kerr to be carrying this fluid around with him, and this sends out a message that police will not hesitate to arrest anyone believed to be carrying these types of substances and pursue prosecutions vigorously.

“These substances can be, and unfortunately are, used in the commission of crimes which have a huge impact on victims’ lives.”

To report anyone suspected of carrying a noxious substance, or to report a crime, call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

To give information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website .

