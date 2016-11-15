Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who stole £3,500 worth of audio equipment from a charity in Bethnal Green has been jailed for 39 months.

Darren Paul Ammon, of no fixed abode, broke into the Rich Mix Cultural Foundation on Bethnal Green Road on Tuesday, April 19.

CCTV captured the 41-year-old entering the private workshop area and walking around the premises before leaving with the equipment.

He was arrested and charged on September 6 before pleading guilty to the crime on October 3.

PC Jason Hornett, from Tower Hamlets police, said: “Thanks to clear quality of the CCTV footage and the help of the public and media following a pro-active appeal, we have been able to arrest and put Ammon before the courts.

“This is an excellent example of CCTV being used effectively to identify a suspect and secure a conviction.”

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook