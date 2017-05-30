Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been found guilty of stabbing a plain clothes policeman three times with a large knife in an alleyway near a pub in Bow.

Andrew Beadie, 20, attacked the officer on November 22, having accused him of looking at his girlfriend.

The court heard Beadie, his 34-year-old partner and her twin 16-year-old sons were armed with at least one knife when they took a short trip from Devons Road to Bow Church on the DLR just before 9pm.

Soon after leaving the train, Beadie launched an unprovoked attack on a man in Bow Road and punched him to the ground. Although the assault was captured on CCTV, the victim has never been found.

At around 9.20pm, Beadie and the others entered an alleyway near the Bow Bells pub in Bow Road.

He began speaking to another man without realising he was an officer in the Met’s specialist crime and operations team.

After accusing the policeman of looking at his girlfriend, Beadie produced a large knife and stabbed him three times in the abdomen before running away.

The policeman was given first aid by his colleagues before being taken to hospital by ambulance, and has since been discharged.

Beadie was arrested on November 25, 2016. A picture of a knife taken two days after the stabbing was found on his mobile phone. Detectives believe this was the weapon used in the attack but it has never been recovered.

Detective chief inspector Gary Holmes, of the homicide and major crime command, said: “This was a cowardly, unprovoked and sickening knife attack on a police officer.

“We will never know quite what motivated Beadie to embark upon a series of violent assaults that night, but throughout his interview with police and his evidence to the jury he has shown not a shred of genuine remorse.

“He would not have known the victim of his final act of violence that night was a police officer and it is just sheer luck that the injuries he sustained were not life threatening.

“The knife had a 10-inch blade and was a terrifying weapon. There can be no doubt Beadie intended to cause abject fear that night and serious harm.

“He can expect a significant custodial sentence, and this should act as a timely reminder of the consequences of carrying a knife on the streets of London.

“Those who continue to cause harm to our communities through these actions will be targeted by the Metropolitan Police Service and be put before the courts.”

Beadie, of Claremont Road, Basildon, was found guilty at the Old Bailey on Friday, May 26, of grievous bodily harm with intent for stabbing the officer and common assault against the unidentified man. He was found not guilty of possession of an offensive weapon.

Beadie will be sentenced at the same court on Friday, June 16.

The charges against Janine Morris, 34, of Rainhill Way, Bow, were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service. No further action was taken against a 20-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys arrested in connection with attack.

