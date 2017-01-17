Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of a Bethnal Green car wash has been jailed for manslaughter after an employee died when he was electrocuted while living in dilapidated conditions provided by the business in the railway arches next door.

Shaip Nimani, 52, of Purley Avenue, NW2 was convicted at the Old Bailey of the manslaughter of Sandu Laurentiu and, on Monday (January 16) he was jailed for four years and ordered to pay £20,000 to the victim’s family.

Mr Laurentiu was fatally electrocuted in August 2015 while taking a shower at the foul digs set up by Nimani at Bubbles Carwash in Malcolm Place, E2.

He was living in the cramped, rat-infested conditions in railway arches with five other men – all from Romania – while they worked at the car wash.

The wash area was so dangerous that men who lived and worked with Mr Laurentiu told investigators they regularly received electric shocks while showering but thought this was the norm.

The ambulance was called late on August 19 when Mr Laurentiu collapsed in the shower. He was taken to the Royal London Hospital but he was pronounced dead later that evening.

Health and Safety Executive investigators and police inspected the living quarters and found the premises as a whole were wet and rat-infested. The living area was badly wired and a fire risk with plugs overloaded and extension leads plugged into more extension leads.

They also found the fuses in the junction box had been tampered with so they wouldn’t blow and the electric meter had been bypassed to avoid paying the bill.

The HSE investigators the shower was badly maintained and had no earth connection.

An order was made that banned Nimani from becoming a company director for the next 10 years. He was also ordered to pay £20,000 costs.