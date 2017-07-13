Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has died after reportedly falling at a Greenwich building site.

He was “seriously injured” in the incident at River Gardens Bellway in south-east London just after 5pm on Wednesday, July 12, reports the Standard .

London Air Ambulance, police officers and firefighters rushed to the site but despite medical staff’s efforts he could not be saved.

The man, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem will be held in due course.

A Met spokesman said: “Police were called at around 17:25 on 11 July to a seriously injured man on a construction site in Christchurch Way, SE10.

“Police officers are investigating alongside the Health and Safety Executive.”

