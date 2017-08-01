Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man is critically ill in hospital after being shot in North Woolwich in the fifth violent attack in Newham in four days as police confirm they are investigating possible gang links.

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Woodman Street at around 10.20pm on Monday, July 31.

Officers found a 25-year-old man with facial injuries and a gunshot wound to his torso. He remains in a critical but stable condition after being rushed to hospital by paramedics.

Police believe the victim was shot by a suspect in a vehicle, which then sped away.

This was the second shooting in Newham in less than 24 hours.

A 26-year-old man took a bullet to his torso in Freemasons Road, Canning Town, in the early hours of Monday, July 31. He was hospitalised following the attack but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Newham police were also called to three stabbings over the previous three days.

At 8.15pm on Friday, July 29, a man in his 20s was found with stab wounds outside Maryland Railway Station in Stratford after having a disagreement with a group of men in Maryland Point.

At 11.22pm, also on Friday, police were called to Barking Road in Upton Park, where a 17-year-old boy was found with a stab wound.

And, on Sunday, July 30, a 41-year-old man was found with two stab wounds in his thigh after police were called to Aldersbrook Lane in Manor Park at 11.45pm.

None of the three victims have life-threatening injuries and the third has since been discharged from hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection to any of the attacks.

Newham police borough commander, Chief Superintendent Ade Adelekan, has appealed for calm in the community and said police were looking into connections to gangs.

He said: “Officers in Newham, with the assistance of the Trident and Area Crime Command, are investigating a number of serious incidents that have occurred in recent days.

“While it may seem that violence in the borough has suddenly increased, it should be understood that these are separate incidents that are not expected to form part of a continuing pattern.

“I am mindful that these events may be of concern to local communities and I am urging any members of the public who may be worried or feel anxious to speak to patrolling officers or contact their local policing team.

“As key partners, I would ask you to assist our investigative process by remaining calm and joining us in reassuring local communities.

“The incidents are being thoroughly investigated by your local officers with the support of Trident detectives.

“While we are not in a position to confirm the incidents are gang-related, this does remain a possible line of enquiry.”

Anyone with information about any of the attacks are asked to contact police via 101, or on Twitter via @MetCC .

To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website .

