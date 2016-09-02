Login Register
Man charged with murdering Oliver Dearlove in Blackheath

Trevor Timon, from Heavitree Road, Woolwich, is appearing at Bromley Magistrates’ Court accused of killing the banker

Oliver Dearlove with his girlfriend Claire Wheatley

A man from the Greenwich area has been charged with the murder of Oliver Dearlove in Blackheath.

Trevor Timon, 31, from Heavitree Road, Woolwich, was charged with the banker’s murder on Friday, September 2 , five days after Oliver died.

The 30-year-old relationship manager at Duncan Lawrie, succumbed to injuries after he was allegedly punched while in Tranquil Vale in the early hours of Sunday, August 28.

Friends attempted to save him after he collapsed and stopped breathing but their efforts were in vain.

He was taken to an east London hospital where he died at 10.22pm on the Sunday night.

According to Scotland Yard, Timon was arrested after he attended a south London police station by appointment.

Timon will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 2 and is also facing a charge of common assault.

