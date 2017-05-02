Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 60-year-old in Bow.

Police were called to reports of an injured man in Bow Common Lane at around 11.20pm on Sunday, April 21.

Officers found a 54-year-old man who had been stabbed and suffered a head injury. Before he was taken to hospital, he told police another man was seriously injured at a nearby property.

Inside a flat, police found Keith Sinclair, from Bow, with stab injuries.

Although first aid was given by officers until the London Ambulance Service arrived, Mr Sinclair was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.06am.

A post-mortem gave his cause of death as stab wounds.

Patrick Dunn, 24, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Thursday, April 27, and charged the next day with murder and grievous bodily harm.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, April 29. His next court appearance will be at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, May 3.

A 41-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, April 27, and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook