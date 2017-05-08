Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been charged with the murder of a young woman in Limehouse.

Karolina Chiwluk, 20, was stabbed to death shortly before 11pm on Thursday, May 4.

Police believe she died after a fight broke out at a house she was visiting in Dora Street. A 42-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were also taken to hospital suffering stab injuries but were later discharged.

Karolina, who has not yet been formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

(Photo: Google Maps)

Polish national Grzesiek Kosiec, 23, was charged with murder and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm on Sunday, May 7, after being arrested in east London the day before.

He is due to appear in custody before Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 8.

Anyone with any information about Karolina’s death can contact the incident room on 020 8345 3734, or police via 101.

To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website .

