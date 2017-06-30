Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been charged with the murder of Alfred Purcell who was fatally stabbed in East Ham.

Police and London Ambulance Service were called to reports of a stabbing in White Horse Lane, near to its junction with Gresham Road, at 8.10pm on Monday, June 26.

Alfred Purcell, 34, was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to an east London hospital. He was pronounced dead at 8.53pm.

Keith Nelson, 51, of Mountfield Road, East Ham, was charged with the murder of Alfred and possession of an offensive weapon on Friday, June 30, after being arrested two days before.

He is due to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 30.

A 44-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed until a date in late July.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101. To give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

