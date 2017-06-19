Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court after a serious assault on the Isle of Dogs.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was found injured in Manchester Road, near to St John’s Park, in the early hours of Sunday, June 18.

He remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Leon Acheampong, 31, of Poplar, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and common assault. He was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Sunday, June 18.

Acheampong appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 19, and was remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, July 17.

A 30-year-old woman arrested in connection with the attack remains in custody at an east London police station.

Police believe the victim was assaulted somewhere between Dagmar Court and Plevna Street, and between 2am and 2.45am on Sunday, June 18.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Tower Hamlets CID on 020 8217 3719. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook