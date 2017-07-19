Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been charged with carrying a liquid believed to be acid near to Bow Road station.

Police were called to a suspected robbery in Eleanor Street, Bow, at 2.50am on Tuesday, July 18.

Officers searched a group of men nearby and found one of them carrying a squeezy plastic bottle filled with the substance in his rucksack.

Tower Hamlets police tweeted out a picture of the bottle inside what appears to be a protective casing.

The tweet describes it as a suspected bottle of acid, and a frothy, pale, yellowish liquid can be seen inside the bottle.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Bradley Kerr, 21, of no fixed abode has been charged with one count of possession of a noxious substance.

He was due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 19.

