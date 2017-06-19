Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a serious assault in Cubitt Town on the Isle of Dogs.

A 20-year-old man was found injured in Manchester Road, near to St John’s Park in the early hours of Sunday, June 18.

It is believed the attack took place somewhere between Dagmar Court and Plevna Street, and between 2am and 2.45am.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance and remains in there in a critical but stable condition.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody at an east London police station.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Tower Hamlets CID on 020 8217 3719. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

