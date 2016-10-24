Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested after a chemical substance was allegedly released at London City Airport, leading to the terminal’s evacuation.

The Metropolitan Police arrested the 25-year-old at a home in east London on Saturday, October 22 on suspicion of using a noxious substance to cause serious damage.

Scotland Yard said the man had been released on bail until late November and it is not being treated as a terrorist-related matter.

A statement from the Met said: "Police arrested a man on Saturday, October 22 in connection with an incident at London City Airport on Friday, October 21.

"The man, 25, was arrested at a residential address in east London and taken to a west London police station.

"He was arrested on suspicion of using a noxious substance to cause serious damage under section 113 of the Anti-Terrorism, Crime And Security Act 2001.

"Following his arrest he was interviewed under Offences Against The Person Act 1861 and was bailed for offences related to this act to a date in late November.

"The incident is not being treated as a terrorist-related matter and the investigation is being led by officers from the Aviation Policing CID.

"Enquiries continue."

Passengers at the airport had to be treated for breathing difficulties after the incident, thought to be caused by CS gas.

Customers and staff were asked to evacuate the terminal at around 4pm on Friday, October 21, leaving them stranded on the runway.

Two people were taken to hospital and 25 were treated for breathing difficulties after the incident, according to the London Ambulance Service.

Flights were halted during the investigation and incoming planes were diverted to other airports.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook