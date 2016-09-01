Man arrested in Blackheath murder hunt

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering banker Oliver Dearlove in Blackheath.

The 31-year-old is currently being held by detectives investigating the death of the 30-year-old in Tranquil Vale.

According to Scotland Yard, the man was arrested on Thursday, September 1 after he attended a south London police station by appointment. He remains in custody.

Oliver, a relationship manager at Duncan Lawrie, died after he was allegedly punched by a stranger on Sunday, August 28 while out with friends from university, who tried in vain to save him after he collapsed and stopped breathing.

A postmortem gave the provisional cause of death as intracranial haemorrhage - bleeding on the brain.

His mother Joy Wright described him as the “perfect son” who had “much more life to live”.

She told The Guardian: “He was very easygoing, lots and lots of friends, played lots of football.

“He studied hard at school. He worked for a private bank in Belgravia. He had been travelling for a year. He did what most nice people do.”

He was also a childhood friend of comedian and Mock The Week panelist Rob Beckett, who tweeted an appeal for information following Oliver's death.

My best friend growing up Oli Dearlove was killed in #Blackheath. If you have any info please report it. Please RT - https://t.co/amvXGf31D0 — Rob Beckett (@robbeckettcomic) August 29, 2016

Police were called at around 12.45am on Sunday morning to reports of the assault.

Oliver and his friends had left a bar and walked down Montpelier Vale, turning right into Tranquil Vale, where they were waiting for a pre-booked taxi.

He was taken to an east London hospital where he died at 10.22pm on the Sunday night.

DCI Lee Watling, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation is continuing and we’ve made huge progress in identifying key witnesses and recovering vital CCTV.”

