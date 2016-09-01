Login Register
Man arrested in Blackheath murder hunt

A 31-year-old man is being held on suspicion of killing banker Oliver Dearlove, who died after he was assaulted in Tranquil Vale

Oliver Dearlove and his girlfriend Claire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering banker Oliver Dearlove in Blackheath.

The 31-year-old is currently being held by detectives investigating the death of the 30-year-old in Tranquil Vale.

According to Scotland Yard, the man was arrested on Thursday, September 1 after he attended a south London police station by appointment. He remains in custody.

Oliver, a relationship manager at Duncan Lawrie, died after he was allegedly punched by a stranger on Sunday, August 28 while out with friends from university, who tried in vain to save him after he collapsed and stopped breathing.

Read more: Banker Oliver Dearlove killed by stranger's punch in Blackheath

A postmortem gave the provisional cause of death as intracranial haemorrhage - bleeding on the brain.

His mother Joy Wright described him as the “perfect son” who had “much more life to live”.

She told The Guardian: “He was very easygoing, lots and lots of friends, played lots of football.

“He studied hard at school. He worked for a private bank in Belgravia. He had been travelling for a year. He did what most nice people do.”

He was also a childhood friend of comedian and Mock The Week panelist Rob Beckett, who tweeted an appeal for information following Oliver's death.

Police were called at around 12.45am on Sunday morning to reports of the assault.

Oliver and his friends had left a bar and walked down Montpelier Vale, turning right into Tranquil Vale, where they were waiting for a pre-booked taxi.

Read more Witnesses come forward in Blackheath murder hunt

He was taken to an east London hospital where he died at 10.22pm on the Sunday night.

DCI Lee Watling, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation is continuing and we’ve made huge progress in identifying key witnesses and recovering vital CCTV.”

