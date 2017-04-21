Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have arrested a man over an acid attack in a nightclub as they continue to search for the boyfriend of a reality TV star.

Arthur Collins, the boyfriend of Towie star Ferne McCann, is wanted for questioning after an acidic substance was sprayed in the Mangle nightclub in Sidworth Street, Dalston.

A total of 20 people suffered burn injuries after the attack on Monday, April 17.

Two men, aged 24 and 29, were taken to a specialist burns hospital in Essex. Police have confirmed the 24-year-old man has been blinded in one eye. Another victim, a 22-year-old woman, also suffered burns to her face and has lost the sight in one eye.

It is believed an argument developed between two groups inside the nightclub before a man sprayed acid directly at the 24 and 29-year-old men. Police say there is nothing to suggest it was gang-related.

Police arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in north London on Friday, April 21. They are still seeking Collins, 25, from Hertfordshire, and one other man.

(Photo: Metropolitan Police)

The public are warned not to approach Collins but to call 999 immediately.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and then bailed after police raided homes in Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes on Thursday, April 20.

Detective Inspector Lee McCullough said: “This investigation continues to move at great pace and the net is closing in on those we believe to be responsible.

“My team continue to act on a number of leads to bring in those wanted for questioning in relation to this awful incident.

“I am continuing to appeal to Arthur Collins and another man who was seen with him to hand themselves in so that we can talk to them about the incident in the nightclub. I would also urge anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact police.

“Equally, anyone found harbouring those wanted for questioning by police can expect a knock at the door and could well find themselves under arrest.

“We have 20 people suffering from the effects of an acidic substance being sprayed in a confined space in a busy nightclub. All have burn-related injuries.

“This incident has caused suffering to a large group of people and left many others needing long term treatment.

“The noxious substance used has not yet been confirmed but samples retrieved from the scene have been sent for analysis.

“If you were there and saw anyone involved inside or leaving the nightclub, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

