A Greenwich teenager is due to appear in court charged with stabbing Adam Chambers to death.

The 30-year-old victim was found behind Phipps House off Woolwich Road in Charlton on Tuesday, June 13.

Police and London’s Air Ambulance attended and paramedics fought to save him but he died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination gave cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

Detectives arrested Felou Abadja on Sunday, June 18 in south east London on suspicion of murder.

He is due to appear via virtual court at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 20.

