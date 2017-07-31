Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court on charges of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm following an acid attack in Bethnal Green that left two men with life-changing injuries.

A 23 and 24-year-old were assaulted in Roman Road at around 7pm on Tuesday, July 25.

The Evening Standard reported the pair were attacked while they sat in a car and identified them as Mohammed Afzal Hushain Ahmed and Mohammad Shakwat Hussain.

Footage taken shortly after the attack showed water being poured over the victims by the fire service and photographs showed a melted jacket one of the men had been wearing.

Both were taken to hospital after flagging down police officers. Their injuries were described as life-changing but not life-threatening.

Rahad Hussain, 23, of no fixed abode appeared at Thames Magistrates Court on Saturday, July 29, on the charges as well as an additional charge of possession of an offensive weapon, namely acid, following his arrest two days earlier.

He did not enter a plea and will appear again at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, August 29.

