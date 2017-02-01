Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was perhaps significant that the disgraced former mayor of Tower Hamlets Lutfur Rahman should emerge from hiding just as new figures reminded residents of his legacy.

City Hall revealed that of the 455 allegations of electoral fraud and malpractice made in London over the past five years, nearly half relate to Tower Hamlets and nearly a third concern Mr Rahman’s election in 2014 which was overturned in the High Court.

There is still anger among many in the borough that none of this has resulted in a conviction, despite Judge Richard Mawrey making clear that the evidence was there.

The Metropolitan Police has always declined to charge without giving an unambiguous explanation that has satisfied critics .

Tower Hamlets councillor Peter Golds said police had “repeatedly ignored overwhelming evidence of fraud and malpractice, or officers have done a tick-box exercise without taking any action”.

Measures to tighten security at ballots have now been proposed by corruption czar Sir Eric Pickles, who initiated action against Tower Hamlets Council when he was community secretary.

While these measures – to be piloted in Tower Hamlets – have been generally welcomed, it is evidently not enough to dissuade Lutfur Rahman that his time in the spotlight is over.

He has been linked with moves to create another political movement which will put forward a candidate for the next mayoral election in 2018 against sitting mayor John Biggs.

That figure is Cllr Ohid Ahmed, who still operates under the banner of the Independent Group.

Mr Rahman said: “As one of my key former Cabinet colleagues and Deputy Mayor of Tower Hamlets I know Cllr Ahmed has the experience and passion to make a genuine difference to improving the lives of everyone in Tower Hamlets. I will do everything I can to help him win back the mayoralty.”

Mr Rahman himself cannot stand – he is barred from office for five years – and his old party cannot be represented – that was ordered to disband.

However, according to blog Love Wapping , Mr Rahman is again gathering displaced councillors and supporters to have another crack at Tower Hamlets politics with a new party, Tower Hamlets Together, launched in Mile End on Sunday.

Mr Biggs responded: “We live in a democracy and any group are free to form a party. However, they will have difficulty escaping from the corrupt, divisive and discredited roots, and the fact that their misbehaviour has cost local people millions of pounds in misappropriated funds.”