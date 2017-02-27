Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The London Stadium has reached the final stage of Stadium Of The Year 2016, a worldwide competition aimed at selecting the best new venues opened over the past 12 months.

The multi-purpose stadium in the Stratford Olympic Park has reached the final 10 from a longlist of 29 modern stadia. The winner, to be revealed on March 6, will be judged by a prestige jury of five accomplished architects from around the world.

(Photo: Getty)

On the following day another award will be given out, this time selected by the public. So far more than 56,000 people from 90 countries submitted their votes and the voting will be open until March 4 .

Stadium of the Year was launched seven years ago by two specialist websites Stadiony.net and StadiumDB.com . It grew to become the largest open vote of its kind.

The Final 10

Allianz Stadion, Vienna

Dacia Arena, Udine

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

London Stadium, London

Medical Park Arena, Trabzon

Sivas Arena, Sivas

Stadion FK Krasnodar, Krasnodar

Stadion Miejski, Bielsko-Biala

Vodafone Arena, Istanbul