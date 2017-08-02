Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Noise complaints against London City Airport have soared, with the number of complaints recorded increasing four-fold over the last year.

The Royal Docks-based airport received 378 complaints about noise after introducing concentrated flight paths in 2016, up from 97 objections in 2015.

However, the airport has insisted it strictly manages noise, and said almost a quarter of the complaints received last year came from two members of the public.

London City Airport introduced the change in February 2016, after new air traffic control technology was brought in to try and cut carbon emissions by making flights follow more streamlined routes. The airport says the changes have only affected how aircraft navigate during take-off and landing, and not the routes themselves.

Green Party London Assembly member Caroline Russell asked the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to urge the airport to review its concentrated flight policy last month.

In a written response, Mr Khan said the deputy mayor for transport, Valerie Shawcross, had met with the airport to raise these concerns and that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will undertake a review of the changes later this year.

He added: “It is clear that the concentrated flight paths introduced by London City Airport are not working.

“We will continue to raise the issue with London City Airport. We also continue to make the case to the CAA that there must be a fairer distribution of flight paths that will address the severe noise impacts.”

A London City Airport spokesman said: “London City Airport has one of the most stringent noise management schemes of any airport in the UK, with no night flights, the provision of one of the most comprehensive sound insulation packages in the country, and a 24 hour respite closure at weekends - the only airport in the London system to implement this.

“We take our role within the community very seriously, monitoring and responding to any complaints.

“For context, of the 378 complaints received in 2016 (compared to 97 in 2015) 85 of those - almost one quarter - came from two members of the public.

“Overall, the number of complaints are much fewer than many other London airports and represents less than one complaint per 1,000 aircraft movements in 2016.”

He added: “In February 2016, in line with Government policy, an alternative form of aircraft navigation was introduced as part of an initiative to modernise London’s airspace.

“Flight paths have not changed but rather aircraft now use a more accurate form of navigation which means a change in how aircraft navigate when departing and arriving.

“The CAA is currently assessing the effectiveness of this change, and whether aircraft now fly over less homes, with a decision expected by the end of the year.”

Ms Russell said: “The four-fold increase in noise complaints shows just how badly people living under concentrated flight paths from City Airport are being affected.

“From not being able to sleep with the windows open because of aircraft noise at night to higher levels of air pollution, people in east London are having their lives blighted by concentrated flight paths.

“I’m glad the Mayor agrees with me that these flight paths are just not working, but he must keep the pressure on London City Airport to reduce the noise problem and give people living in the affected boroughs some peace.

“If we can’t trust the airport to take residents’ comfort into consideration, we really need to look at the suitability of having an airport in the middle of a residential area.”

